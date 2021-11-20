Vinyl Skinny Top and Pants – Megan Fox Date Look with Boyfriend

Last spring, after 16 years of marriage, Megan Fox broke up with actor Brian Austin Green and began dating singer Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly. The couple have been together for a year, but looking at Fox and Baker, it seems that they have just started dating. Lovers often dress in unison with each other and do not hesitate to show their feelings in public. The other day they were spotted on a date in a Los Angeles bar. Meghan opted for an exhilarating look: black vinyl Saint Laurent pants, a form-fitting Joah Brown nude top and sheer Alexander Wang pumps. The look was completed by a black Prada bag.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Coulson, dressed in a pink sweater with a smiley print, camouflage pants and lace-up boots, did not let Megan out of his arms all evening. And when they left the bar, the actress jumped on his back – to the delight of the fans who surrounded the couple. Fox didn’t seem to be lying when she said that she and Baker were halves of the same soul.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Recall that 35-year-old Megan Fox and 31-year-old Colson Baker met on the set of the movie “Midnight in Switchgrass”. Megan was then married to actor Brian Austin Green, from whom she has three sons. Coulson has a 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. The actress plunged headlong into a new romance and even got a tattoo dedicated to Coulson. On Megan’s collarbone was the inscription el pistolero, which in Spanish means “bandit”. Fox is not embarrassed by the fact that Baker is addicted to drugs. The singer recently started going to therapy and wants to get rid of the addiction forever.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green

Where to find similar things to feel like Megan Fox?

Photo: Legion-Media