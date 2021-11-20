Virologist named the possible time for the decline of the covid wave in Russia

A decline in the incidence of coronavirus in Russia can be expected in one to two weeks. On Saturday, November 20, the virologist of the Gamaleya Center Alexander Butenko said in an interview with Sputnik radio. The specialist added that due to the unpredictability of the epidemiological situation, an exact date cannot be given.

The headquarters recorded the maximum incidence rates of covid in early November. Since then, the number of detected cases has decreased every day. If the dynamics persist, it will be possible to speak of a decline in the wave of coronavirus.

“It is difficult to make predictions, there are many factors that influence the infection. Now the trend (a decrease in the number of daily detected cases of COVID-19 – Ed.) Is good. You can build a mathematical model that if this tendency lasts a week or two, then it will be possible to say that things are moving towards an amendment of the situation. But it is not yet possible to categorically say what date the surge in the incidence will end, ”explains Butenko.

The scientist stressed that the recession of the wave will not mean the end of the epidemic in Russia. It will take “Chinese discipline” to completely defeat the virus, he said.