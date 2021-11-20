Volodin appreciated the resolution of the US Congress on the non-recognition of Putin as president

State Duma Chairman Viacheslav Volodin commented on the resolution of the US congressmen proposing not to recognize Vladimir Putin as the President of the Russian Federation if he decides to run for a new term in 2024. He believes that this proves the correctness of the choice made by the Russian people.

“It is not for the US congressmen to decide who is and who is not the president of our country,” he said on his Telegram channel, urging not to interfere in the Russian elections.

Such a resolution, according to him, once again says that “the United States does not want a strong Russia, they are afraid to the point of hysteria.”

“They are doing everything to weaken us and then destroy. For this they need a change of power in our country,” Volodin explained.

He called it completely obvious that Vladimir Putin is Russia’s advantage. “The blows directed at him are blows at our country in order to weaken it,” the speaker emphasized.

“Those who are adopting the resolutions today admired Gorbachev yesterday, applauded Yeltsin,” Volodin added. “But we remember well what happened to the country at that time.”

He stated that if Russia were weak, and the president could be ruled from across the ocean, there would be no threats and statements about non-recognition of the elections.

Therefore, such statements, according to the chairman of the State Duma, are “the best assessment of the correctness of the path and choice that the people of our country made by electing Vladimir Putin as their president.”