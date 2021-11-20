Volodin responded to the US on Putin’s presidency after 2024

State Duma Speaker Viacheslav Volodin commented on the initiative of US congressmen to not recognize Vladimir Putin as president if he is re-elected to this post in 2024. According to Volodin, such a reaction from Washington is “the best assessment of the correctness of the path and choice” of the Russians.

The parliamentarian recalled that Moscow does not interfere in the American elections and expects the same from the overseas authorities. He also noted that “it is not for the US congressmen to decide who will be and who will not be the president of our country.” The Russians themselves will decide, Volodin stressed.

“They are doing everything to weaken us and then destroy us,” the speaker writes in his telegram channel. “For this, they need to change our power.”

Volodin noted that the American authors of such initiatives in the past “admired Gorbachev, applauded Yeltsin,” while the citizens of Russia were tested.

“Because of the weakness of the leaders of the state and the betrayal of the elites,” he added.

The initiative not to recognize Putin as the president of Russia after 2024 was previously made by Congressmen Steve Cohen and Joe Wilson. The corresponding resolution was submitted to the House of Representatives. The text, among other things, says that there were violations in the previous elections in the Russian Federation, “which kept Putin in power,” therefore, “the continuation of his stay in power is illegal.” Also, Cohen and Wilson called the amendments to the Russian Constitution, adopted in 2020, illegal, and considered them a violation of Russia’s international obligations.

The Federation Council promptly responded to the resolution, calling it interference in internal affairs. “In its pure form”, – noted the vice-speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev. At the Foreign Ministry, the idea of ​​the US Congress was considered an “autumnal madness”, at the Kremlin – ridiculous, aggressive and unfriendly.