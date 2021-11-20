VTB leaves Magnit. What does this mean and what to expect from stocks

Yesterday VTB Bank announced its intention to sell its stake in the amount of about 17.28% of Magnit shares. On this, the shares of the retailer sank 7.2% at the end of trading on Thursday.

“VTB Group announces its intention to sell approximately 17.28% of ordinary shares of Magnit. Up to 4.40% of the company’s shares will be offered for sale as part of the fast-track order book (ABB) procedure, which will be launched immediately after this announcement is published. It is expected that the remaining 12.88% of the company’s shares will be sold to the Marathon Group at a price determined within the framework of the offer, ”VTB PRIME reports.

Later, Interfax, citing sources, said that the bids for the placement of Magnit shares from VTB’s stake, which is carried out in the format of accelerated bookbuilding (ABB), at a price below 5700 rubles. for paper will remain dissatisfied.

VTB became a shareholder of Magnit in 2018, having bought out a 29.1% stake from the founder of the company, Sergei Galitsky. The transaction amount amounted to 138 billion rubles, which corresponded to about 4,661 rubles. for the paper. Then the bank sold part of the stake in favor of the Marathon Group, reducing the stake to 17.28%.

What does this mean for Magnet

The sale of a large stake in the Russian market is traditionally negatively perceived by investors. Transactions within the framework of the accelerated formation of the order book, as a rule, are carried out with a discount to the market and the reaction in securities depends on its size. If you focus on the designated 5700 rubles. per share, the discount to market price at the close of trading on Wednesday is 11%. Because of this, there was a drop in the papers of Magnit at the trading session on Thursday. In the short and medium term, due to a strong discount to the market, pressure on Magnit shares may persist.

From an operational point of view, no significant changes are expected with the change of shareholders. Before the deal, Marathon Group was one of the largest shareholders of Magnit, and after purchasing a part of VTB’s stake, its share should reach about 29.75%. That is, there were no significant changes in the Magnet case.

“Marathon Group regards the purchase of the company’s shares as a long-term investment and has committed itself not to dispose of Magnit shares during the year, except for the exceptions adopted for such transactions,” PRIME reports.

On the long-term horizon, the sale of a part of the stake in the market should contribute to the growth of securities liquidity and an increase in the free-float indicator. Expectations for securities on the horizon of the year are moderately positive. Through synergy with Dixy, the company can improve its financial performance and increase dividends. Ascent to 7000 rubles. on the indicated date would have been acquitted.

What does this mean for VTB

For VTB, the sale of its stake in Magnit is a positive moment. First, the bank made a good return on investments in the retailer. On the difference in the cost of buying and selling, the profitability was about 22%, not counting about 7-10% of the dividend yield per year.

Secondly, VTB through the sale of a package of 5700 rubles. will receive about 100 billion rubles per share. This should strengthen the group’s capital and have a positive effect on the bank’s ability to pay large dividends at the end of 2021.

Finally, for VTB, Magnit is a non-core investment. There was no synergistic effect between the two companies, so the sale of the package at a profit is a good way to get out of the asset.

On the medium-term horizon, expectations for VTB shares are positive. In 2021, the bank expects a record profit, which may exceed 310 billion rubles, the dividend yield may be close to 11%. As the date of the Board’s recommendation on dividends for 2021 approaches, a positive revaluation of securities is expected closer to 0.0575-0.06 rubles.

BCS World of investments