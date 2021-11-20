https://ria.ru/20211120/obostrenie-1759991640.html

Warsaw is playing to aggravate the situation with Minsk, said Eismont

MINSK, 20 Nov – RIA Novosti. Poland wants to aggravate relations with Minsk, said the press secretary of the Belarusian President Natalia Eismont. “They did not succeed with the migrants. And they began to look for any other reasons and methods. Threats at Kuznitsa (checkpoint on the Belarusian-Polish border. – Ed. .), NATO, nuclear weapons and so on, “she said on the air of the channel” Glavny. Tour “on YouTube. According to her, Warsaw has two goals: the first is” to earn a status, to show itself as a defender of the European Union “and to receive subsidies , and the second is to distract society from the internal split and other problems. “The President (Alexander Lukashenko. – Ed. note) sees everything. As they did not succeed with migrants, they will not succeed in other areas. No chance, no reason no one will let them unleash a third world war here, “she concluded. The situation with migrants In the summer, on the border of Belarus and Poland, as well as Belarus and the Baltic countries, the flow of refugees from the Middle East and Africa trying to break through to Western Europe increased The situation escalated on November 8, when about two thousand people gathered at the barrage wire. The Polish security forces thwarted several attempts to break through, including with the use of tear gas, illegal immigrants set up a spontaneous camp. Warsaw has pulled troops to the border and strengthened its security. Western countries blame the Belarusians for what is happening. In Minsk, all charges are denied, stating that Warsaw is forcibly expelling migrants to the territory of the republic.

