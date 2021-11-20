Watch Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde spend time together in New York

37-year-old actress Olivia Wilde and 27-year-old pop singer Harry Styles were spotted walking around New York with friends. Both were dressed in a casual style: she wore a white T-shirt, leggings and trainers, a blue cap, a sweatshirt with the words “Everything Must Get Through” (the title of George Harrison’s 1970s album), navy blue shorts and trainers.

Harry Styles is currently on the Love on Tour. Between appearances at Madison Square Garden in New York, he spends time with Olivia. The singer also has concerts in Cleveland.

Rumors that the couple were dating began to spread back in January this year. It is known that Olivia and Harry became close on the set of the film “Don’t Worry, Sweetheart.” Initially, Shia LaBeouf was supposed to star in the film, but he did not have a relationship with the director.

Olivia Wilde had previously been married for eight years to actor Jason Sudeikis, famous for the TV series “Ted Lasso”. The couple have two children: seven-year-old Otis and five-year-old Daisy.

Recall that Olivia’s romance with Harry Styles came as an unpleasant surprise for her ex-husband. They broke up last year and managed to maintain friendly relations for the sake of raising children together. As it turned out, Jason hoped that in the future he and Olivia would be together again.

“Olivia’s new romance broke Jason’s heart,” said an insider earlier this year. “It’s hard for him to see her with Harry. Jason is upset and angry because he desperately wanted her back. “

