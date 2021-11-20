Wearing a turtleneck and jacket this fall like Julia Roberts and Cindy Crawford

Some things never go out of style – like the successful pairing of jeans, a turtleneck, and an oversized jacket. This basic ensemble has remained relevant since the 1990s, popularized by supermodel Cindy Crawford and actress Julia Roberts. Nineties style icons skillfully combined various textures and introduced layering and minimalism into the ranks of current trends. Today we look back and get inspired by Julia and Cindy’s street style looks – simple and concise.

The new collection of the Russian brand Present & Simple is just created in the image and likeness of the famous actress and model: here you can put on a tone-on-tone trench coat over a turtleneck and a jacket, and to choose high boots with a wide bootleg for straight jeans – this is another key thing of the 1990s. The collection is dominated by wool of a wide variety of textures – from the finest glossy to soft flannel, from smooth classic suit to dense, with a tweed effect. And 100% cashmere sweaters come in a range of colors, including deep blue, the trendiest shade this fall.

A turtleneck and an oversized jacket can be combined with both straight jeans and suit pants in a masculine style. Another cool fashion trick is to add a preppy miniskirt to this look (a tip for those who would like to get back to their textbooks this fall).

Photo: Getty Images, Press Services Archive