“We’ve already lost a lot already.”

The closer the premiere of a candid interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to American TV presenter Oprah Winfrey, the more news appears on the network with their participation. In parallel, two stories are now unfolding: a discussion of the scandalous article by The Times, in which Megan was accused of moral abuse against employees of Kensington Palace, and Megan’s frank statements about the Crown in an interview with Oprah. A few hours ago, a third 30-second teaser appeared on the CBS YouTube channel. In it, Prince Harry’s wife speaks bluntly about the British royal family – they “perpetuated lies about us” in the media:

I do not know how they could expect that after all this we will just sit and be silent, if the Crown played an important role in perpetuating lies about us. And if my speech is a risky step and we can lose a lot, then … we have already lost a lot,

– Megan answers the question of the presenter what she thinks of Corona at the time of the recording of the interview, in which she decided to honestly talk about her. Harry himself is not in this video.

Almost simultaneously with the premiere of the teaser an official statement was released by the press service of Buckingham Palace, the residence of Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty’s press service was unhappy with The Times article about bullying by Megan, which also denigrated the royal family. It says that allegedly Buckingham Palace (the Queen’s residence) and Clarence House (the residence of Harry’s father, Prince Charles) were aware of the Duchess’s inappropriate behavior with staff, especially young girls, but did nothing.

Recall that all these situations unfold against the background of Meghan Markle’s second pregnancy (on Valentine’s Day, the couple announced that expecting a second child) and the illness of the spouse of Elizabeth II and the grandfather of Prince Harry, Prince Philip – for the third week the monarch has been in the hospital. And only today it became known that the 99-year-old prince underwent heart surgery and now he has to recover.