What car does the actor Keanu Reeves drive?

Keanu Reeves is one of the most famous actors of our time; he is equally successful in blockbusters and action films, as well as in drama and author films. We remember him for his roles in the films “Speed”, “On the Crest of the Wave”, “John Wick” and, of course, for his performance in “The Matrix”.

Unlike many other stars, Keanu tries not to advertise his personal life, is almost not present on social networks and leads a rather modest lifestyle. Sometimes, when visiting New York, he travels around the city by bus and subway. Keanu is known for his love of motorcycles. Nevertheless, he also has a fairly large collection of cars.

PORSCHE 911

Porsche 911 and Keanu Reeves

Despite his passion for two-wheeled vehicles, Keanu still couldn’t get past a good car. This model is considered one of the most famous and popular in the history of the automotive industry. Every car lover or collector wants to have it in his garage. It costs, of course, a lot, but it is the embodiment of the calm and elegant style with which Keanu Reeves has been associated (largely thanks to John Wick) in recent years. However, the actor does not forget about the utilitarian use of this machine. Not long ago, he carried a Christmas tree on it.

Ferrari fan

Ferrari Keanu Reeves

Any fan of vehicles, whether they are two or four wheels, will not be able to pass by the magnificent mechanism that Ferrari cars are. These cars look great, deliver superior performance on the road, and epitomize fast-paced power. Keanu showed an involuntary respect for these cars by adding at least one of them to his collection. Not so long ago, he was seen visiting a car salon and being in the driver’s seat of another sports car of this company. Perhaps Keanu is looking for a new piece to add to his collection.

VOLVO 122

Volvo 122, salon

For someone who says he prefers motorcycles, Keanu has amassed some remarkable examples of automotive art in his garage. Many of them, on top of that, are also very rare. The Volvo 122 Coupe is a classic and one of the rarest models of the brand. Keanu not only bought this car, but also restored it. It was one of his first cars that he bought when he moved to Los Angeles in 1985. Over the years, she has gone through many different cosmetic and not only changes, but still remains one of the jewels of his collection.

MUSTANG by John Wick

Ford Mustang 1969 John Wick

The car that is associated with this character, which was of special value to him and proved to be the best in films, does not belong to Keanu. Some actors, such as Sylvester Stallone, love to have cars in their garage that have been used in films. Stallone, in particular, bought out the Mercury Monterey Coupe he drove in the 1986 film Cobra. Keanu does not feel such desires, perhaps because he prefers not to associate himself in real life with his characters.