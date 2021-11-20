What do John Galliano and young designer Tomo Koizumi have in common?

He began his creative process by gradually, layer by layer, loosened the guipure frills on Koizumi’s dress – two people did this for five days.

Then he arranged them by color and made small balls out of them, like skeins of yarn, from which he knitted a voluminous sweater. “This is the memory of generations that you can wear on yourself. I introduced a couple of lovers under the moonlight, explains Galliano. “They share shared memories with each other, thereby calming their rebellious souls,” knitting has a similar effect, because it is a very meditative activity. ” The couple that Galliano was thinking about is quite real: these are the muses of the House of Margiela, models Valentina Charass and Thomas Rigel. Each of the things he created can be safely represented in the wardrobe of both. “For me, this is an indicator that I did everything right,” explains Galliano. “After all, then it turns out that the thing has no gender.”

The seamstress unravels Tomo Koizumi’s signature ruffles

Margiela had to make some preliminary samples to find the right knit density and fit. “We didn’t want the sweater to look like it had just been released from the machine – it should have emotion, soul,” says Galliano. “It was important for us to create a sense of ease.” It took 11 days, or 90 hours, to create one piece and, according to the designer, “the result looks very impressive.”

Galliano did not forget about the lining of the dress. “I didn’t know where to put it,” he says, “and so I decided to sew a small headdress with the image of the sun out of it. Combined with yellow rubber boots and a bag, this is a great outfit for walking in the park. “

Now the outfit is adorned with the Maison Margiela Recicla label. Description, image number four, Tomo Koizumi. Originally from Japan. Spring 2021 “.