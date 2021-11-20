What is the secret of Julia Roberts’s youth

Julia Roberts, the star of the movie “Beauty”, recently celebrated her 54th birthday, looks definitely not her age.

We reveal the beauty routine of the actress, which helps her maintain external and internal beauty. This is reported by People Talk.

Gluten free diet

For 15 years, Julia Roberts has not consumed sweets, sausages, pasta and the like. The actress decided to limit herself in these products, because they contain gluten, which destroys collagen in the skin, which deprives it of its elasticity and beauty. At the same time, Julia consumes organic vegetables and fruits, legumes, quinoa. She drinks coconut water to cleanse her body.

Yoga every morning

This spiritual practice allows you to take a break in the frantic rhythm of our life, calm down, be alone with yourself and your thoughts. Due to constant stress, rush and problems, the body does not have time to rest, and accordingly it ages earlier. To preserve her youth and strength, Julia Roberts practices yoga every morning, as in the movie “Eat Pray Love” her heroine Elizabeth during a trip to India.

Active lifestyle and sports

Not fitness alone. Julia Roberts loves to practice jumping gymnastics to keep her toned. After yoga, she also goes in for jogging, water skiing, step aerobics. Sports keep the actress in good physical shape and keep her posture. And this, according to Julia, is the main secret of a woman’s beauty.

Perfect smile

An actress can whiten her teeth without a dentist. To do this, she uses fluoride toothpaste. After all, a flawless smile is Julia’s calling card.

Sun protection

The sun is our best friend and enemy. Without it, we do not get vitamin D, and from its excess we risk exposing the skin to rapid aging. You need to find a balance and get a healthy dose of sunlight every day. Julia Roberts, for example, will never leave the house without applying sunscreen with good protection (SPF 50).

“Liquid gold”

So in Italy they call olive oil, which Julia uses every day to shine her hair and adds to the cream to increase its nourishing properties.

