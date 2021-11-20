What You Didn’t Know About the Harry Potter Universe – Rambler / Movies

If the Muggle somehow ends up near Hogwarts, he will only see a ruined building with a warning “Do not approach. Dangerous “on it.

In the first Harry Potter film, on the wall of Hogwarts, you can see the portrait of Anne Boleyn (she was the wife of King Henry VIII Tudor). As you know, she was accused of being a witch and was later executed.

The first thing Severus Snape asked Harry Potter at Hogwarts was, “What do I get if I mix asphodel root with wormwood tincture?” In the Victorian language of flowers, asphodel is a lily, which is also called the flower of death. Wormwood symbolizes loss. Thus, the Potions professor apologized to Harry for the death of his mother: “I deeply regret Lily’s death.”

Harry and Ron rescued Hermione on October 31, 1991, the tenth anniversary of the death of Harry’s parents. It turns out that Potter lost his family in infancy, and 10 years later found a new one.

Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint were in love with Emma Watson, they talked about this more than once in interviews. True, the actress did not reciprocate them and gave her heart to Tom Felton.

In the sixth Harry Potter film “The Half-Blood Prince”, seven stones can be seen on the window in the bedroom of young Tom Riddle. Later, as you know, Voldemort will divide his soul into seven Horcruxes.

Rupert Grint had to be kicked off the set when Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe filmed the kissing scene. On-screen Ron Weasley laughed deafeningly and in every possible way interfered with the team’s work, not allowing his colleagues in the film to focus on filming.

Harry and Ron never graduated from the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. After defeating Voldemort, they did not want to return to Hogwarts and pass their final exams. This was done (no one expected anything else!) Only Hermione.

After the actions that unfolded in the final of the last film, Harry and Ron became Aurors, and Hermione first worked in the department of magical law enforcement, and later became the head of the Ministry of Magic.

Remember the magic chocolate frogs? After defeating Voldemort, portraits of Harry, Ron and Hermione, as outstanding wizards, also appeared in the inserts of these treats.

Twenty years have passed since the premiere of the first Harry Potter film, and we are also happy to watch our favorite parts of the franchise and follow the lives of the leading actors. In honor of the birthday of Rupert Grint (aka Ron Weasley), Rambler has collected facts about the Potterian that few people know about.