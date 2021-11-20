What you need to know about George Clooney’s new film “Tender Bar”?

Yesterday, April 14, the shooting of the film “Tender Bar” with Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan in the lead roles was completed. The end of work on the tape, George Clooney (who acted as a director) and Affleck celebrated with warm hugs. Here’s what you need to know about a new project.

Ben Affleck and George Clooney pictured together on the set of "The Tender Bar" on Ben's last day of filming. They filmed a scene where Ben's buddies including Max Casella who plays Chief load up his classic convertible with beer before heading off with a young Moehringer. After filming, Clooney warmly sent off Ben Affleck with a joke about aging causing Ben to blush and the two hugged as it was Ben's last day on set of the film.

“Tender Bar” is a screen version of the novel of the same name by John Moringer, which was released in 2005. The main character is a young man who wants to find a replacement for his father. He comes to a bar and starts making friends with grown men. According to Moringer himself, this is an autobiographical episode, because in his youth he himself was looking for a father figure among the visitors of his uncle’s bar.

In fact, they tried to launch the project back in 2013 – then the rights belonged to Sony Pictures. But something didn’t work out right away. Work on the film was resumed only when Amazon Studios took over the Tender Bar. Filming began on February 22nd and lasted until mid-April. It is not yet known when we will see the fruit of the team’s labors, but the photos from the site are already intriguing.

George Clooney is seen directing Ben Affleck on the set on "The Tender Bar". At one point the director was seen checking under the hood of one the classic cars being used on the film while Ben Affleck and co-star Lily Rabe chatted behind him. Ben and Lily later film a scene in which Ben drives and helps Lily out of the car and up the steps into a house, greeted by her son. After the scene, they shared a laugh in the car before the next take.

