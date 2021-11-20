What you need to know about George Clooney’s new film “Tender Bar”?

Yesterday, April 14, the shooting of the film “Tender Bar” with Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan in the lead roles was completed. The end of work on the tape, George Clooney (who acted as a director) and Affleck celebrated with warm hugs. Here’s what you need to know about a new project.
“Tender Bar” is a screen version of the novel of the same name by John Moringer, which was released in 2005. The main character is a young man who wants to find a replacement for his father. He comes to a bar and starts making friends with grown men. According to Moringer himself, this is an autobiographical episode, because in his youth he himself was looking for a father figure among the visitors of his uncle’s bar.
In fact, they tried to launch the project back in 2013 – then the rights belonged to Sony Pictures. But something didn’t work out right away. Work on the film was resumed only when Amazon Studios took over the Tender Bar. Filming began on February 22nd and lasted until mid-April. It is not yet known when we will see the fruit of the team’s labors, but the photos from the site are already intriguing.
Photo: legion-media.ru
