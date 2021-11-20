Who dresses Selena Gomez, Natalie Portman and half of the Oscar red carpet

The most loyal fans of Selena Gomez are subscribed not only to the singer’s instagram, but also follow the page of her permanent personal stylist. Kate Young has new images of Selena in her profile almost every day: here she is posing on the set of the promo for her new mini-album Revelación, and here she is trying on a pajama-style shirt and knitted dress from the debut collection of Albert Elbaz’s AZ Factory brand.

In general, Young’s profile resembles a gossip from events or a blog about celebrities: there are red carpet from Oscars and Met Gala, and street style images of Bella Hadid and Margot Robbie (another regular client of Kate), and layouts with jewelry and shoes – behind the scenes of a fashion stylist’s life.

Today, Kate Young is one of the most sought-after celebrity stylists in Hollywood. Her clients include Natalie Portman, Salma Hayek, Rebecca Hall, Sienna Miller, Selena Gomez, Michelle Williams, Dakota Johnson and many others.

But she did not come to this in the most standard way. Young graduated from Oxford with a degree in English and Art History. And in 1997 she started her career as an assistant to Anna Wintour. Then Kate took an active part in organizing the filming and often helped choose outfits for the stars. But in the late 1990s, styling was just one responsibility in a million. And Kate nevertheless decided to develop as an editor: she quickly went up to the promotion and soon was already leading her column in Vogue. A couple of years later, she had experience as a fashion editor at Harper’s Bazaar, Vanity Fair and Interview.

Then she was often invited to stylize the shooting and advertising campaigns of major brands. Keith has collaborated with Armani Exchange, Tod’s, Dior, Theory and Carolina Herrera. But after the birth of her son in 2010, she decided to leave journalism and focus on working as a stylist. “For a very long time, my passion for stylizing the shooting remained my dirty little secret. But everything happened very organically. And it was the most correct decision, “- said Kate in an interview.

Then her regular customers already included Natalie Portman, Sienna Miller and Michelle Williams, who, thanks to Young, left the country style, switching to more laconic and strict images. It was with Kate that Selena Gomez transformed from a Disney girl to a Louis Vuitton advertising star and Coach ambassador.

“I don’t think of each client’s exit as a ‘one-off project’ but as an expression of her individual style,” says Young. But nevertheless, there were more than once attempts to try myself in new roles. In 2012, Kate Young, together with Target, released a capsule collection of evening dresses, and in 2014 she tried herself as a writer and published the book Dressing for the Dark, in which she collected interesting images of cinema and told how to dress for an evening (and not only ) activity.

In clothes, she prefers laconic outfits, calm tones and rarely chooses conspicuous things. In everyday life, Kate herself adores vintage clothes, frayed jeans and Chanel 2.55 bags, of which she has a whole collection in her dressing room. She always tries to take into account the wishes of customers in choosing brands and styles. “Confidence should come first. Without her, any outfit will not be suitable, ”says Keith.

Young calls his main mission to get clients on all sorts of lists of the most stylish: “If they are not in the rating, then I have not done my job.” Kate herself, while her wards conquer the red carpet of the Oscars, Met Gala and other awards, has been in the first place in the ranking of stylists according to The Hollywood Reporter for many years now.