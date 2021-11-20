Who said that Megan Fox forgot about children? These pictures prove the opposite.

Since Megan Fox left the actor Brian Austin Green, with whom she lived for almost 16 years and from whom she had three sons, and began dating the musician Machine Gun Kelly, the media began to often write that the actress allegedly with she plunged into a new novel and forgot about the children. Megan really cannot imagine her life without Colson (this is the singer’s real name), but she did not forget about the children. These photos are another confirmation of this.



Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly with children.

It seems that eight-year-old Noah, seven-year-old Bodhi and four-year-old Journey managed to find common ground with Coulson. They also got along with their father’s new lover, the dancer Sharna Burgess: Brian often uploads joint pictures, making it clear that the divorce from Megan was peaceful and did not affect the children. True, the ex-spouses did not immediately come to such an idyll: at first, Green hoped to return Fox and tried to make himself a victim, for which the actress publicly reproached him on social networks.

Recall that 35-year-old Megan Fox and 31-year-old Coulson Baker met on the set of the film “Midnight in the Grain Field.” The actress gave her lover a pendant with her blood and even got a tattoo dedicated to Coulson: the inscription el pistolero appeared on Megan’s collarbone, which means “bandit” in Spanish. Fox is not embarrassed by the fact that Baker is addicted to drugs. Recently, the singer began to go to therapy and now wants to get rid of the addiction forever.

Photo: Legion-Media