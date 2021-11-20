Who turned Megan Fox into a style icon? Meet one of the top stylists in Hollywood – Maeve Reilly

Megan Fox in Mugler at MTV VMA 2021 Getty Images

Oh yeah, Meghan and Machine Gun Kelly really syncronized perfectly in terms of style. Do you somehow influence his choice?

No, he has his own wonderful stylist Adam Ballheim, who does not need my help. But we are always in touch with him and work as a team – we decide what our heroes will be today. True, more often we still start off from Megan’s outfit, and then Adam chooses a suit for Machine Gun Kelly.

Is it true that the Dundas dress that Meghan wore at the Met Gala arrived from India just hours before the ball?

Not really. These are press fictions. In fact, only cloth was produced in India. Nobody in the world works with embroidery the way they do there. Then he was sent in parts to New York, where he was assembled into one whole in the studio. The first fitting took place just two days before the Met Gala. And if you are interested in watching the whole process behind the scenes, welcome to my YouTube channel.

Megan Fox at Dundas at the Met Gala 2021 Getty Images

Was this your first Met Gala?

No, I already wore Haley to the ball. But she was invited there before cooperating with me. And this ball was also significant for me because no one before had managed to turn a star into a style icon of such magnitude in just a year to be invited to the Met Gala. But Megan Fox has always been Megan Fox, it’s just that her wardrobe was in desperate need of a total reboot.

How do you manage to simultaneously work with so many clients? After all, you have Megan, and Haley, and the D’Amelio sisters, and Halsey, and even this is not a complete list.

This is a time management issue. I have a great team of three assistants, they are all professionals – they are always ready to back up and help on all fronts.

Megan Fox in Paris Georgia with Coperni bag, September 2021 Getty Images

Is the Hollywood stylist community a toxic environment?

I cannot be responsible for everyone, so I will speak for myself. I always sincerely rejoice at the success of my colleagues, I try to be in excellent relations with everyone and I will never compete or compete with anyone. There is enough work in the industry for everyone. Those who are destined to work with some celebrities will definitely work with them. I am a fatalist in such matters.

Do you have a celebrity beauty that you would also like to take on the wardrobe?

Of course! I have several dream heroes that I have been eyeing for a long time. But I don’t want to divulge names yet. For now, I plan to continue to develop my YouTube channel and further explode the industry with my girls.