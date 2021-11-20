Why are they poisoned by stars on the Internet?

Money and fame save neither Russian nor foreign celebrities.

On November 11, Russia celebrates the Day of Combating Cyberbullying. During the pandemic, when many were locked up at home, this problem began to come to the fore more and more often, but insults and often baseless hate on social networks have been accompanying celebrities for a long time. “KinoReporter” figured out how the stars cope with such pressure. Especially in cases where a negative reaction arises not to direct actions or words, but indirectly.

Julia Peresild – for space flight

Yulia Peresild, who returned from space, unexpectedly faced public persecution. The actress who spent almost two weeks on the ISS on the set of the film “Challenge“, was accused of spending a huge amount of money on the flight, which could be used to treat sick children. The star was also remembered that she is the founder of a charitable foundation. Peresild reacted publicly to some of the hate comments, while she refused to discuss others.

And immediately received a second wave of hatred. A new interview with Yulia on YouTube received 10 thousand dislikes per day (by the way, after that the platform turned off the ability to see their exact number), and in the comments she got both for the appearance and for the manner of communication. However, such a situation has not arisen for the first time: a year earlier, the actress was criticized for the role of Anfisa in the new film adaptation of “Gloomy River”.

“Such a skating rink walked over me“, – the actress spoke frankly about the situation.

Elizabeth Olsen – for not honoring Chadwick Boseman

Elizabeth Olsen, the Scarlet Witch from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, got a year ago for a completely not obvious thing: according to fans, she did not react quickly enough to the tragic death of her colleague Chadwick Boseman. His death caused by oncology came as a complete surprise to everyone. However, the pause taken by Olsen provoked a storm of hatred in her direction. As a result, Elizabeth deleted her Instagram page.

Christina Asmus – for a candid scene in the film “Text”

Christina Asmus is still reproached with an erotic scene in “Text”. Evil tongues say that it was the adaptation of Dmitry Glukhovsky’s novel that caused the actress to divorce Garik Kharlamov. The stars themselves managed to refute this long ago, but at one time they had to face not only negative comments, but also more serious things.

So, Asmus said that she was threatened with deprivation of parental rights and even physical harm. It is not surprising that under such an onslaught, the actress learned to turn the words of haters to her advantage. She comes up with ironic hashtags in which she makes fun of herself. The reasons most often include “naked” photographs, excess weight and the ups and downs of personal life.

Ruby Rose as Batwoman

Ruby Rose, who played in the second “John Wick,” was lucky in 2018: she was chosen to play the Batwoman. However, shortly after the announcement, the actress had to delete her Twitter account: fans felt that the role should have gone to a lesser-known actress. They also presented Rose with a concrete argument: she is not Jewish, but the character is very even.

The first season with Ruby was still removed, but then she turned down the role – for other reasons. The story is muddy: the parties to the conflict express different versions. However, there is a theory that the same curse may hover over the role of Batwoman as in the case of Catwoman.

Ksenia Borodina – for divorce from her husband

Ksenia Borodina has a multimillion-dollar fan base, including fans of “House-2”. However, there is enough “fried” in the life of the TV presenter herself. And despite the fact that Borodina had long been accustomed to criticism and was not used to reaching into her pocket for words, her divorce from her husband knocked her down.

After hundreds of messages filled with hatred began to appear in the comments to her publications, she deleted her Instagram account. The measure is temporary, but, to be honest, most of our stars resort to it extremely rarely, preferring to promote social networks on scandalous stories. Now, however, a new reason has been found: the public is dissatisfied with the presenter’s performances at the Ice Age.

Daisy Ridley – for “hypocrisy”

The star of the new “Star Wars” trilogy, Daisy Ridley, got it for “hypocrisy.” The actress publicly opposed the free sale of weapons in the United States, after which people explained to her in the comments that she was playing in Star Wars, where the characters regularly use not only lightsabers, but also blasters. They also remembered the origin – since the actress is from Britain, then she has no right to talk about American laws. The result was the deletion of accounts on Instagram and Facebook.

However, the curse of the new “Star Wars” spread further: Adam Driver got it for big ears, Kelly Mary Tran for race, and John Boyega even accused the creators of the trilogy of racism, saying that they may have ruined his career.

Nikolay Tsiskaridze – for dancing on vacation

The name of Nikolai Tsiskaridze appeared in the news more than once, but, as a rule, it was associated with direct statements or actions of the artist. According to him, it even came to custom campaigns, which greatly influenced his health. But Tsiskaridze also got it from ordinary people – they criticized him for being overweight and, attention, dancing on vacation.

Selena Gomez – Overweight

Selena Gomez from an early age was under the scrutiny of the public and the paparazzi (the period of her relationship with Justin Bieber was especially acute). Over the years, she was not accused of anything, but most of all the haters were unhappy with the figure of the actress.

To Selena’s credit, she spoke quite frankly about her feelings about this: “I have lupus, kidney problems and blood pressure, and I was focused on my health and didn’t immediately notice that I was looking different. To be honest, I only noticed that I gained weight when the attacks started on social media.“.

As a result, the actress learned a painful but useful lesson from what was happening. According to her, she learned to accept herself for who she is, and also not to share too personal moments on social networks. At some point, she even removed all platforms, which ultimately helped her boost her self-esteem.

Ekaterina Varnava – for a young boyfriend

Ekaterina Varnava has come a long way – she managed to be a star of KVN and Comedy Women, make her film debut, dub a cartoon and appear on the stage. And also radically change her appearance – the girl lost a lot of weight, changed the color of her hair and even her eyes. For the latter, she gets the most from haters. Barnabas reacts calmly to such attacks: she admitted that she had really “remade” herself, including because of bullying at school. But insults related to age, the star offend more:

“I post a photo with Sasha, and everyone writes: “Handsome son.” I even go up to the mirror and think: “Well, my son is straight? Well, maybe at least a younger brother? No“.

Millie Bobby Brown – for other people’s words

Millie Bobby Brown, despite her young age, managed at least twice to know all the charms of the dark side of popularity. In 2018, the actress was credited with words that she did not speak, and made them an offensive meme, for which she was forced to leave Twitter.

The second incident happened quite recently – because of him, Millie deleted her account on TikTok. Before that, Bobby Brown published a video in tears, where she talked about the disrespectful behavior of a fan who wanted to get a picture with a star by all means. In addition, a girl often gets hurt for looking older than her age.

PS By the way, on the Day of Fight Against Cyberbullying, November 11, an interactive web series “It’s okay” was launched on the network, designed to help viewers understand what bullying is, teach them to take it seriously and show how it can be prevented.