Why did Bill Clinton and Steven Spielberg choose Hoka sneakers?

Ideal for walking and running on asphalt, Hoka’s sneakers are packed with scientific research and know-how.

Hoka was founded by famous marathon runners Nicolas Mermoux and Jean-Luc Dyard in Annecy, France, while the athletes worked for Adidas and Salomon.

Nick and Jean-Luc turned to professional chemists to create the ultra-lightweight outsole material. It took a combination of 10 different chemicals and multiple sintering techniques to create such a light and soft foam.

By combining an unusual design and a curved sole that mimics the reverse deflection of a snowboard or alpine skiing, Hoka has added surprisingly lightweight materials, and the result has exceeded all expectations! Many runners, Olympic champions and celebrities, including Bill Clinton and Steven Spielberg, have appreciated the sneaker.

Hoka is against the use of unnecessary elements, so all the developers’ attention is focused on the refinement and improvement of the Eva foam. Airy lightness, softness and elasticity are its main qualities.

All Hoka sneakers have a special geometry of the outsole – heel-to-toe roll for better push-off. A cushioned heel to reduce shock and a resilient forefoot for effective kick-off. Foam envelops the foot and gives stability. This approach allows you to get rid of unnecessary stabilizing elements and make the shoe lightweight.

The stabilization insert is made of lightweight yet stiff foam. Like a frame, it wraps around the inside of the foot and surrounds the heel without adding to the weight of the shoe.

The outsole at Hoka is also special – it’s a mixture of foam and rubber. It is durable, lightweight and shock-absorbing.

Thanks to this combination, the Hoka sneakers allow you to run slowly and quickly, from the heel and from the toe. Walking in sneakers is also ideal.

