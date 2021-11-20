Why Emma Watson might turn down the role of Hermione

British actress Emma Watson may resign from a role in a new project by Warner Bros. across the universe “Harry potter“. Rumor has it that she still did not give an answer regarding her participation in the filming of the film.

As it became known to the portal We Got This Covered, the studio’s management is going to shoot a spin-off for a series of films about the famous wizard. It is not yet clear whether this is a movie about Hermione Granger or a film version of the play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

In the latter case, Watson’s refusal is understandable. In this way, she can support the choice of another actress – black, as was the case with Noma Dumezveni in the original production in London, as well as versions of the play on Broadway, in Australia and Germany…

globallookpress.com / face to face

For Warner Bros. Watson’s refusal can be potentially beneficial – the replacement actress will have to pay several times less. However, experts from the world of cinema doubt that then the picture will be as successful as the project with Emma in the role of Hermione would have. And then the anger of numerous potter fans will not be avoided.

Recently there were rumors that HBO is planning to film series based on “Harry Potter”… Also it became known about another project on the universe of books by J.K. Rowling. But there are no details and confirmed information on this issue yet.

