Why stars are leaving social media

Imagine that one day social media will disappear from your phone forever. Sounds like a psychological thriller plot, right? TikTok, Instagram and Twitter have become an integral part of the lives of three billion people. Every day we spend an average of two hours of precious time looking at memes and stories from friends. At the same time, American scientists from the Pew Research Research Center found that social networks can cause stress, bad mood and even depression.

Cyberbullying, angry comments, fake news, slander – this is just a small list of “amenities” that actors and show business stars face every day. For this reason, many of them said goodbye to their social media pages (however, we are not sure forever).

Lana Del Rey

Singer Lana Del Rey has deleted accounts from all existing social networks. The artist said goodbye to 20 million Instagram subscribers, explaining her departure with a desire to develop in areas that require maximum confidentiality: “At the moment, it seems to me that it is best to reduce my social circle a little and continue to develop in what interests me.”

Since the start of her musical career in 2010, Lana Del Rey has been involved in a huge number of scandals. In January, journalist Callie Allgrim wrote an entire article about how the singer ruined her reputation with provocative tweets and Instagram posts. Haters spite Del Rey for romanticizing an abusive relationship, for not having a single African American on the Chemtrails Over The Country Club album cover, and for supporting Donald Trump. In the end, the singer could not stand it, leaving social networks in the past.

Pete Davidson

American comedian and actor Pete Davidson left social media in December 2019. Before deleting his accounts, the Saturday Night Live star tweeted that he “no longer wants to be on this Earth.” Then the actor seriously alarmed the fans, who were very concerned about his mental health.

In an interview with Variety, 27-year-old Pete admitted that social media makes him “unhappy”: “I will no longer use Instagram or Twitter for many reasons.” In addition, the comedian advised young fans who are faced with cyberbullying to “just don’t go online.”