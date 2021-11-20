why the European Union condemned the tests of anti-satellite weapons of the Russian Federation – RT in Russian

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that the EU “strongly condemns” the tests of Russian anti-satellite weapons, which were carried out on November 15. According to him, such activity has “an extremely destabilizing effect.” Earlier, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Russian Federation has successfully tested a promising system, which “jewelry” hit the old Russian satellite. At the same time, the resulting fragments do not pose a threat to the ISS or other space objects, they emphasized in Moscow. Experts note that Western countries have found another reason to bring accusations against Russia, although the United States has been working for decades on the topic of a possible militarization of space. Moreover, Brussels in this case acts in the wake of Washington’s policy, political analysts add.

The European Union commented on the tests of Russian anti-satellite weapons, which took place on November 15. The corresponding statement was made public yesterday by the head of the EU’s European diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

“The European Union strongly condemns the Russian Federation’s testing of kinetic anti-satellite weapons of direct take-off against its own satellite Kosmos-1408, as a result of which it was destroyed by a rocket, and considers this to be a clear act of irresponsible behavior in outer space,” said the head of European diplomacy.

In his statement, the tests “generated a large amount of space debris, which poses a long-term threat to space activities, whether crewed or unmanned,” including the safety of astronauts and cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station.

“Testing like this is dangerous and highly destabilizing as it can weaken trust between space actors and heighten threat perceptions, which in turn can lead to potentially catastrophic consequences,” Borrell said in a statement.

According to him, through this test, Russia has demonstrated that it has the ability to destroy satellites in space.

“Such threatening behavior carries a high risk of miscalculation and escalation and undermines stability in outer space. It serves as a reminder of the urgent need for international discussions to agree and implement norms of responsible behavior in outer space, ”Borrell said.

His statement also notes that the EU calls on all states, including the Russian Federation, to refrain from further such tests.

Anxiety in the West

Western media reported on Russian tests of anti-satellite weapons after State Department spokesman Ned Price spoke about it November 15.

According to him, as a result of the destruction of one of the old Russian space objects by an anti-satellite missile, 1,500 fragments of space debris were formed, which allegedly threatened the safety of the ISS. Price called Russia’s behavior “dangerous and irresponsible.”

After that, a number of US officials condemned Moscow’s actions. So, the head of NASA Bill Nelson called them undermining stability. The head of the US Space Command, General James Dickinson, said that Russia allegedly deliberately neglected the security of all countries involved in the development of near-Earth space.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the test of the Russian anti-satellite system has jeopardized the safety of space exploration. Later, the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, said that the actions of the Russian Federation undermine international stability, and the official representative of the defense department, John Kirby, said that the American side would monitor the potential of the Russian side in the space sphere.

Concerns about the trials have been expressed not only in America. So, a similar statement was spread by the FRG government.

“At Least Hypocrisy”

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense on November 16 revealed the details of the tests.

“On November 15, the Russian Ministry of Defense successfully conducted a test, as a result of which the inoperative Russian Tselina-D spacecraft, which had been in orbit since 1982, was struck,” the ministry said.

They emphasized that the fragments formed after the target was hit do not pose a threat to the ISS and other satellites and were taken under control. In addition, as the department recalled, similar tests in outer space have already been carried out by the United States, China and India.

In turn, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu added that the Russian system “jewelry” hit the target as a result of the tests.

“We have really successfully tested a forward-looking system. It struck the old satellite with jewelry. The fragments formed do not pose any threat to space activities, ”the minister confirmed.

The Russian defense department commented on multiple statements by US officials, calling them hypocritical. The Defense Ministry recalled that for several years Moscow has been calling on the United States and other space powers to sign an agreement to prevent the deployment of weapons in space.

“The draft of this agreement has been submitted to the UN. However, the United States and its allies are blocking its adoption. Washington openly declares that it does not want to be bound by any obligations in space, ”the Defense Ministry said.

At the same time, the department emphasized that the Pentagon “is actively developing and without any notification tests in orbit the latest attack and combat weapons of various types, including the latest modifications of unmanned spacecraft X-37.”

The US Foreign Ministry also commented on the indignation of the United States. So, the head of the department, Sergei Lavrov, stressed: “To declare that the Russian Federation creates risks for the peaceful use of outer space is at least hypocrisy.”

The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova, in her commentary, also drew attention to the fact that the United States, since the middle of the 20th century, has been striving to use outer space for conducting military operations and deploying strike weapons systems in it.

She recalled that in 2008, Washington, without any preliminary warnings, hit the American satellite USA-193 with an SM-3 rocket.

“Unlike Washington, Russia did not enshrine in its doctrinal documents the task of achieving military superiority in space,” the diplomat emphasized.

She reiterated her call on the United States to join the Russian-Chinese draft treaty on the prevention of the placement of weapons in outer space, the use of force or the threat of force against space objects.

As for the current accusatory rhetoric against the Russian Federation on the part of Europe, then, as political analysts note, it exactly corresponds to the foreign policy of the White House.

“The West, led by the United States, is always looking for a reason to accuse Russia of violating global security. But there is no content in this statement – this is just another reason to speak out, “political analyst Alexander Asafov emphasized in a conversation with RT.

He also recalled that Moscow and Beijing raised the topic of the militarization of space against the background of the efforts of the American side to develop orbital weapons.

“Russia and China said that this issue concerns everyone and requires discussion. Nevertheless, this was not accepted, but now Russia is listening to undeserved accusations for the implementation of its space programs. These tests will be used as an argument that Russia allegedly creates another threat to the “progressive world”, – said Asafov.

Corresponding member of the Academy of Military Sciences Sergei Sudakov agrees with this assessment.

“Now the collective West is looking for any reason to aggravate relations with the Russian Federation. None of the European colleagues wanted to study the method of destroying the old spent Russian satellite. Not a single department bothered to investigate how many satellites today exist only as space debris and, in fact, pose a threat, “he said in a conversation with RT.

From his point of view, all accusations against Russia are far-fetched.

“But sometimes very serious conflicts follow from such things. Today, when the head of EU diplomacy declares insoluble contradictions that will definitely spoil relations between Russia and the EU (and the Western world as a whole), this is, of course, a conversation in the language of Russophobia. This position is largely dictated by the template that the White House is broadcasting, ”Sudakov said.

By erecting barriers between themselves and Russia on the basis of far-fetched pretexts, Western countries reject a possible optimal solution to real problems, the analyst believes.

“When there are problems, for the solution of which it would be necessary to unite, it is very dangerous to hide behind certain fake threats,” the expert concluded.