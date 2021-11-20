Why the youngest chancellor of Austria was deprived of immunity – RBK

For Kurz, the current scandal is the second in his political career. So, at the end of May 2019, for the first time in post-war Austrian history, a vote of no confidence was passed against him against the backdrop of a scandal dubbed Ibiza Gate. Then a video from 2017 was released, in which Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache and the leader of the Freedom Party Johann Gudenus discussed in Ibiza with a woman who introduced herself as the niece of the Russian oligarch, the possibility of wide coverage of their activities in a positive manner in exchange for government contracts. Despite the widespread resonance from this event, Kurz and his party then managed to win again the early parliamentary elections and lead the government in September 2019.

How the scandal affected the position of the conservatives in Austria

This time, Kurz’s chances of regaining the top post are not so high, the Der Standart newspaper notes. The newspaper believes that the main risk for the politician is that the investigation may drag on for an indefinite period. The ex-chancellor, accustomed to being in the spotlight, has now gone into the shadows and is trying to refrain from public speaking and comments. This situation is unlikely to suit an ambitious politician and can push him to reckless actions, the newspaper writes. Nevertheless, even finding himself “in the background”, Kurz did not move away from running the country and continues to play a leading role in making important decisions, the newspaper notes. Bloomberg even compares the current situation with the Russian period of 2008-2012, when Dmitry Medvedev was president and Vladimir Putin was prime minister. In this case, the “new Medvedev” could be Alexander Schallenberg, the loyalist to whom Kurz transferred his position.

Der Spiegel, in turn, writes about serious reputational costs and the loss of popularity of both the chancellor and his party amid a corruption scandal. According to the newspaper, previously convinced supporters of Kurz within the party are trying to distance themselves from him, and a vacuum is created around the politician. While he still has support in Vienna, things are different outside the capital, including at the level of the heads of the federal states representing his party. Kurz becomes an asset that they want to get rid of. This is also facilitated by a strong decline in the popularity of both the politician himself and his party. The downward trend in popularity emerged even against the background of the country’s inconsistent policy in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and was finally consolidated after Kurz was charged with corruption. As of the end of October, the popularity rating of the Austrian People’s Party did not exceed 23%. The popularity of the ex-chancellor showed a negative result at all. Thus, the number one politician in the country, whose rating in the most successful moments could reach 77%, is now faced with 60% of negative reviews.

How the Right staggered in Europe

The corruption scandal, in the center of which was Kurz, causes significant damage to the European People’s Party – the largest faction in the European Parliament, Politico notes. According to the newspaper, Kurz was the “rising star” of this party, and his fall, which coincided with the end of the era of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, leaves the center-right not only without reliable support, but also without a role model. With the likely coming to power in Germany of liberals led by the Social Democratic Party, Slovenian Ljubljana will become the westernmost conservative capital of Europe, and the EPP itself, whose founders included ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy and Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi, will lose its influence.

The Washington Post notes that the crisis of the conservatives is spreading not only in the structures of the EU, but also in the countries of the union. As an example, the newspaper cites the defeat of the Christian Democratic and Christian Unions bloc in the elections in Germany in September and the subsequent internal party crisis, and also recalls the recent decision of the French court to issue a second conviction in the Sarkozy case for embezzlement of funds during the election campaign. His party was never able to recover from the first verdict, the newspaper reminds. “Perhaps this is the end of the big popular parties,” the publication quoted the publication of Peter Hayek, a political analyst at Public Opinion Strategies in Vienna. “Starting in the 1970s and 1980s, voters have long distanced themselves from these traditional parties,” the expert recalled, noting that the personalities of Kurz and Merkel helped smooth this trend.