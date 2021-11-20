Will Dubai be the home of Binance’s headquarters? | Blockchain24

“Wherever I sit, there’s the Binance office,” Changpeng told “CZ” Zhao in 2020. However, the CEO and founder of Binance recently changed his mind. He confirmed that Binance has decided on a location for its global headquarters. Newly bought property in Dubai, CZ may have hinted where Binance’s headquarters will be located.

Changpeng Zhao recently announced that the decision on Binance’s new headquarters has been made and will be announced after he contacts regulators. The Dubai government remains relatively pro-crypto to push crypto investments into the sector, which could increase the likelihood that Binance decides to locate its headquarters in the region.

In an interview with Bloomberg at the Singapore New Economy Forum, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao confirmed that he had acquired property in Dubai, noting that “there is a very progressive government and a very good business environment.”

“I want to show that we are committed to this place, which is why I bought an apartment there.”

Many crypto companies have chosen Dubai to set up their headquarters because of its attractive cryptocurrency-friendly regulations and the ease with which users can create and trade.

While Zhao noted that Dubai is a very progressive environment, he also noted in another interview that the location may not be the base of their headquarters, noting:

“I’m not saying that this is where we will definitely place our headquarters,” Zhao added. “But, for example, if you look at the UAE, if you look at France and Singapore, all of these regions are very pro-cryptocurrencies.”

Last February, Binance was believed to be based in Malta until the island claimed it was not under its jurisdiction.

Crypto-friendly laws in the UAE, especially Dubai, have resulted in Dubai being considered the largest blockchain hub in the Middle East. There are currently 1,400 registered cryptocurrency companies in Dubai with a total appraised value of AED 90 billion.