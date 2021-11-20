WSJ learned that the United States disrupted the construction of a secret Chinese military facility in the UAE – RBK

China has begun building a military facility at a port near Abu Dhabi. The US learned about this from “classified satellite imagery” and convinced the UAE to stop construction, sources told WSJ

View of the port of Khalifa

(Photo: Kamran Jebreili / AP)



US intelligence learned that China was building a secret military facility in the United Arab Emirates. The Wall Street Journal reported this with reference to sources.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, US intelligence learned about the suspicious activity of the PRC in the port of Khalifa, located about 80 km north of Abu Dhabi about a year ago. In this port, the Chinese conglomerate COSCO has built its container terminal.

At first, the information seemed inconclusive to US officials, but in the spring of this year, “classified satellite imagery” led them to conclude that China is building a military facility in the port. The data alarmed the administration of US President Joe Biden, and it made diplomatic efforts to convince the UAE of the military purpose of the facility and the need to stop construction, WSJ sources say.

After a series of meetings and visits of American officials to the UAE, the construction of the facility was stopped, the newspaper writes.