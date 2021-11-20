It’s time for Western countries and the United States to get used to the idea that Russia is not a weak state, which can really be imposed on someone else’s opinion. During his tenure in power, Russian President Vladimir Putin dispelled this myth and made the West live by its own rules, writes The Wall Street Journal.

“Putin has destroyed the self-serving Western attitudes about Russia as a dying power and any existing skepticism about his ability to take its rightful place on the world stage,” the authors of the article believe.

Journalists note that the Russian president has modernized the army, improved the conditions for international energy trade, surrounded the Russian Federation with a ring of friendly countries, and also sent a signal to NATO that he expects the alliance to abandon its policy of expansion to the East.

The article also says that the expansion of cooperation between NATO and Kiev led to the fact that Moscow began to perceive Ukraine as “something like a NATO aircraft carrier, moored on the border with Russia.” In 2007, Western leaders did not take Putin’s demands at the Munich Security Conference seriously and promised NATO membership to Ukraine and Georgia. At the same time, less than a year later, Georgia attacked South Ossetia, the authors of the material note.

Formerly The New York Times reportedthat the US is urging allies in Europe to prepare measures to contain Russia from an “attack” on Ukraine. As the newspaper writes, the employees of the American special services assure their partners that Russia may attack Ukraine soon.