Russia has ceased to be a weak, dying power, and Russian President Vladimir Putin “forced the West to live by its own rules.” This was reported on November 19 by The Wall Street Journal.

“He has mastered the skill of forcing stronger powers to deal with him on his own terms,” say the newspaper’s journalists Andrew S. Weiss and Eugene Rumer.

The article notes that it is time for Western countries to abandon their prideful beliefs that Russia is a weak state on which you can impose your opinion. The authors noted that during his presidency, Vladimir Putin did almost everything to strengthen his country’s position in important areas.

Thus, under the leadership of the Russian President, the Armed Forces were modernized, the energy dialogue was improved, and the supply of oil and gas increased. In addition, the Russian Federation has enlisted the support of many friendly countries.

As stated in the publication, Moscow proved to NATO that the alliance will not succeed in continuing to expand eastward.

Against the background of strengthening interaction between Kiev and the North Atlantic Alliance, the Kremlin began to treat Ukraine approximately as a “NATO aircraft carrier parked on the border with Russia,” the article says.

The article also mentions the Russian operation to force Georgia to peace in 2008. According to the newspaper’s observers, in 2007 Western countries did not take seriously Putin’s calls made at the Munich Security Conference, promising Tbilisi and Kiev membership in the military bloc. However, a few months later the world faced the threat of a new escalation of tension due to the conflict unleashed by the Georgian authorities in South Ossetia.

Earlier, on November 19, US Senator Bob Menendez proposed to envisage “sanctions bombing” for Russia, including sectoral restrictions, measures on the national debt and the Nord Stream 2 (SP-2) gas pipeline in case of its “invasion” of Ukraine. The parliamentarian made a corresponding amendment to the Defense Budget Act (NDAA), on which senators will vote after the holiday break.

On November 12, Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, denied information about the alleged plans for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He stressed that the country never planned this and is not planning any invasions. In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the statements that the Russian Federation is allegedly preparing an invasion of Ukraine are alarmist. The Russian Defense Ministry indicated that it is NATO that is stepping up its activity near the borders of Russia.