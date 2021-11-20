https://ria.ru/20211120/obekt-1759925860.html

WSJ: US intelligence believed China was secretly building military facility in UAE

The US intelligence services believed that China was secretly building a military facility on the territory of the port near the capital of the UAE Abu Dhabi, the Wall Street Journal reports citing … RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

WASHINGTON, 20 Nov – RIA Novosti. US intelligence officials believed China was secretly building a military facility at a port near the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the situation. US officials began receiving intelligence about “suspicious activity” about a year ago, according to sources. China “in the port of Khalifa, located near Abu Dhabi. Sources of the publication said that this spring, classified satellite images allowed US officials to conclude that China is building a military facility in the port. According to sources, the administration of US President Joe Biden has taken active diplomatic efforts to convince the UAE that the facility was for a military purpose and that construction should be halted. Construction of the facility was reportedly halted following a series of meetings and visits by US officials to the UAE.

