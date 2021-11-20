https://ria.ru/20211120/armeniya-1759966420.html
Yerevan confirmed readiness for a meeting of the heads of Armenia and Azerbaijan
Yerevan confirmed readiness for a meeting of the heads of Armenia and Azerbaijan – RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021
Yerevan confirmed readiness for a meeting of the heads of Armenia and Azerbaijan
Press Secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan confirmed the readiness of the Armenian side to participate in the meeting of the heads of Armenia and Azerbaijan. RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021
YEREVAN, 20 Nov – RIA Novosti. Press Secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan confirmed the readiness of the Armenian side to participate in the meeting of the heads of Armenia and Azerbaijan. “The Armenian side is ready for a meeting,” Hunanyan told RIA Novosti. Earlier, the European Union reported that the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan on As a result of telephone conversations with the head of the European Council Charles Michel, we agreed on a direct line of communication at the level of defense ministers to prevent incidents.
