https://ria.ru/20211120/armeniya-1759966420.html

Yerevan confirmed readiness for a meeting of the heads of Armenia and Azerbaijan

Yerevan confirmed readiness for a meeting of the heads of Armenia and Azerbaijan – RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

Yerevan confirmed readiness for a meeting of the heads of Armenia and Azerbaijan

Press Secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan confirmed the readiness of the Armenian side to participate in the meeting of the heads of Armenia and Azerbaijan. RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

2021-11-20T16: 18

2021-11-20T16: 18

2021-11-20T16: 18

in the world

Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev

Charles Michel

Council of Europe

Nikol Pashinyan

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156002/08/1560020889_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1e9fdf04396c98716be12e09e67d744c.jpg

YEREVAN, 20 Nov – RIA Novosti. Press Secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan confirmed the readiness of the Armenian side to participate in the meeting of the heads of Armenia and Azerbaijan. “The Armenian side is ready for a meeting,” Hunanyan told RIA Novosti. Earlier, the European Union reported that the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan on As a result of telephone conversations with the head of the European Council Charles Michel, we agreed on a direct line of communication at the level of defense ministers to prevent incidents.

https://ria.ru/20211119/lavrov-1759822183.html

Azerbaijan

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156002/08/1560020889_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a51771e4d4f66ad48212338f768bf71b.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, azerbaijan, ilham aliyev, charles michel, european council, nikol pashinyan