Zakharova announced positive achievements in relations with the United States – RBK

Moscow and Washington have achieved positive achievements in the negotiation process, although a number of difficulties remain in relations between the countries. This was told by the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova on the air of “Radio Russia”.

As an example of achievements in relations between the two countries, Zakharova named the joint draft resolution of Russia and the United States against the use of information and communication technologies for criminal purposes. “I think that even a couple of months ago, if <...> they said that our two countries would offer the world community <...> such a largely programmatic document, no one would have believed it, but now it has become a reality”, – she thinks.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman continued, the American side regularly accuses Russia of organizing cyberattacks, “deliberate use of hackers” and much more. An example of the difficulties in relations between Russia and the United States, she called the “global visa” problem, which, according to Zakharova, was provoked by the United States.

“A lot of other issues remain unresolved. But negotiations are underway, including on the issue of strategic stability. And this is also a very important example, ”she said.