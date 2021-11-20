Zakharova announced positive changes in relations with the United States

Russian Foreign Ministry Speaker Maria Zakharova said that there are many difficulties in relations between the United States and the Russian Federation. Nevertheless, the negotiation process continues and there are positive aspects.

On the air of Radio Russia, the diplomat urged to look at the situation objectively. According to her, one of the achievements was the draft Russian-American resolution against the use of information and communication technologies for criminal purposes. It was adopted by the UN General Assembly.

A couple of months ago, according to Zakharova, no one would have believed that the Russian Federation and the United States would jointly offer the world community such a program document. In particular, she recalled the US allegations of cyber attacks, as well as the deliberate use of hackers.

In recent days, Zakharova has repeatedly criticized the US authorities. In particular, she stated that the draft resolution of the American congressmen on the non-recognition of Vladimir Putin as the President of the Russian Federation if he is elected to this post in 2024 is not surprising. The diplomat noted that Moscow has already faced such actions by Washington “on the example of our parliamentary elections.” The United States was also going to refuse to recognize them. “This is such an autumn intervention in the affairs of sovereign states,” Zakharova stressed.

And the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Washington continues to deny Russian diplomats access to Russian diplomatic property. She meant two residential complexes – the so-called suburban “dachas” of the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation in New York and the Embassy in Washington.