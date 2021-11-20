Zakharova commented on the resolution of the US congressmen on Putin – RT in Russian

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, spoke on the air of the Russia 24 TV channel about the possibility of not recognizing the elections in the United States.

“We have criteria for how we make a decision on the recognition or non-recognition of electoral processes (in other countries. – RT). Although this is an internal matter of the state, there are still our absolute clear internal criteria for this process, ”RIA Novosti quotes her answer to the question whether Russia may refuse to recognize the American elections in the future.

According to Zakharova, when assessing certain elections in other states, Russia is based on reality, guided by certain facts, on the basis of which the corresponding decisions are formed.

The diplomat stressed that Russia sends observers as part of international missions, observers in accordance with invitations from other countries and is based on objective materials.

Earlier, US congressmen Steve Cohen and Joe Wilson submitted to the US House of Representatives a proposal not to recognize Vladimir Putin as the head of the Russian state if he runs for president in 2024.

The Kremlin called the resolution of the US congressmen unacceptable.