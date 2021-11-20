https://ria.ru/20211120/peremeny-1759961803.html

Zakharova spoke about positive changes in relations with the United States

Zakharova spoke about positive changes in relations with the United States – Russia news today

Zakharova spoke about positive changes in relations with the United States

There are many difficulties in relations between the United States and Russia, but the negotiation process continues and there are positive moments, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria … RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. There are many difficulties in relations between the United States and Russia, but the negotiation process continues and there are positive aspects, said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who urged to look at the situation objectively. So, one of the achievements of the diplomat called the draft of the Russian-American resolution against the use of information and communication technologies for criminal purposes, adopted by the UN General Assembly. According to Zakharova, a couple of months ago no one would have believed that Moscow and Washington would jointly offer the world community such a program document . “Two countries, one of which constantly blames the other – I mean Washington now, which makes statements against our country with accusations of cyber attacks, deliberate use of hackers & lt; … & gt;”, – she stressed. First Committee The UN General Assembly, which deals with disarmament and international security, on November 3, supported the draft Russian-American resolution on international information security (IIB). It talks about the need to prevent the use of information resources and technologies for criminal and terrorist purposes. Relations between Moscow and Washington remain difficult. Thus, in recent years, the American side has contributed to the deterioration of the working conditions of Russian diplomats. As Russian Ambassador to the States Anatoly Antonov noted, Moscow was completely deprived of its consular presence on the West Coast of America, where tens of thousands of Russians live. In addition, there are regular expulsions of Russian diplomats. Washington has also dramatically tightened visa procedures, and the United States continues to intensify sanctions pressure on Moscow and bring groundless accusations against it, such as cyberattacks. Vladimir Putin stressed that the majority of hacker attacks in the world, on the contrary, are carried out from the United States, “Canada is in second place, then two Latin American countries and then Great Britain.” Moscow is not on this list, and such innuendo should be discarded. However, after the June summit of Russian and American leaders, the parties agreed to begin consultations on strategic stability, which should lay the foundation for future arms control.

