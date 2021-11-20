Zcash developers presented a roadmap for the project until 2025

The commercial organization Electric Coin Company (ECC) has published a roadmap for the peer-to-peer payment system Zcash (ZEC) to 2025.

It has become clear that the best way for ECC to contribute to the #Zcash $ ZEC community over the next three years is to release an official ECC wallet on top of a highly interoperable Zcash protocol that leverages proof-of-stake consensus.https: //t.co/SxMF1pNCTB – Electric Coin Company 🛡️ (@ElectricCoinCo) November 19, 2021

The team called the plan “aggressive but achievable.” It includes three key products: the transition to the Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm, interoperability and the official ECC wallet.

The latter will allow an organization to interact directly with Zcash users and quickly deploy and test new features. The wallet is slated to launch in 2022.

Among the advantages of switching to Proof-of-Stake, the developers noted a decrease in pressure on the price of Zcash tokens, since most miners will immediately sell ZEC.

The capabilities of the payment unit will be expanded by generating income through staking and access to on-chain governance mechanisms for ZEC holders. The solution will also reduce the carbon footprint and increase the interoperability of Zcash.

The team plans to expand to North and Latin America.

Data: ECC.

Against the background of the publication of the roadmap, the price of the ZEC token rose by 20%, to $ 188. At the time of writing, Zcash is trading at $ 184.

ZEC / USDT chart of exchange Binance. Data: TradingView.

As a reminder, on October 28, the Zcash community celebrated five years since the launch of the mainnet.

