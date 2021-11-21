6 Meghan Markle’s intimate confessions on the Ellen DeGeneres Show

After leaving the royal family, Meghan Markle remained silent for a long time. The last large-scale appearance of Sussex was an interview with Oprah Winfrey, where Megan and Prince Harry talked about the skeletons in the closet of the representatives of the house of the British crown. The couple accused the royal family of indifference to mental health and racism towards the unborn son of the Sussex Archies. In addition, this summer, Megan and Harry became happy parents for the second time – they had a daughter, Lilibet. Of course, the Sussexes are doing well and have already signed contracts with the most popular streaming platforms in the world – Netflix and Spotify. So Meghan Markle really had something to talk about, so she decided to come to the show with her old friend, and part-time neighbor of the mansions in Montecito, Ellen DeGeneres. Sussex talked about different periods of her life, and also shared interesting stories that happened to her.

Archie

Megan looked at Archie from the other side.

The Duchess recently shared a photo of her grown son Archie. The picture showed the baby in a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and funny yellow rubber boots from Peppa Pig Wellington. However, the Duchess took a photo of the child only from the back. The frame shows that Archie is holding a wicker basket and feeding the domestic chickens. Many noted that the baby is very similar to Princes William and Harry, it is obvious that the Duchess also thought about it.

Meghan Markle at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, 2021

Megan likes it hot

Ellen DeGeneres couldn’t let go of Megan just like that and made her participate in one interesting competition. The presenter persuaded the duchess to sing with her eyes closed, while holding the crystal to her head. And after Ellen decided to please Megan with savory goodies, and Markle did not hesitate with the words: “Mom likes hot sauce“, – tried everything that DeGeneres suggested, and then the Duchess washed down this business with milk. The audience was delighted with such a sight.

Meghan Markle at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, 2021

Archie, Lilibet and their first Halloween

It’s funny, but on this Day of All Saints, Meghan and Harry decided to dress Lily as an adorable skunk, and Archie as a formidable dinosaur. Of course, the brother and sister did not delight their parents for long with funny outfits – the kids did not quite understand the meaning of what was happening due to their age, although Megan and Harry did their best to convey to them the spirit of this holiday. Ellen also noted that Lily in the form of a skunk is the cutest thing she has seen on this planet. Megan agreed with the presenter, who is her neighbor in Montecito, and Sussex praised Ellen for how she celebrated this holiday wonderfully:We were at home too and saw you guys. That was great“- concluded Markle. The Duchess said what she and Harry wanted “arrange something fun for the kids. ” “But kids are not interested in this yet. Archie was a dinosaur for exactly five minutesMegan laughed. The Duchess added that only Harry was able to persuade Archie to wear at least a mask, while tiny Lily spent Halloween in the costume of an adorable skunk. Sussex also remembered how the first Halloween went with Harry. “It was the theme of the apocalypse. We put on fancy costumes and were able to have fun one night, and no one could recognize us, “Megan said a little sadly, because now not a single exit of the dukes is complete without paparazzi.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their son Archie, 2019

Archie loves power

The Duchess of Sussex stated that Archie really enjoys being an older brother and taking care of Lilibet. “He loves to be in charge. Someone told Harry that when you have one child, it’s parenting, and when you have another, it’s a hobby.“, – she joked, saying that Archie helps to look after little Lily. However, Markle noted that after the appearance of the second child, you begin to adjust the upbringing in relation to the first, and this is normal.

Meghan Markle at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, 2021

Duchess’s Crazy Haircut

Megan shared that once upon a time, at school, she tried to copy Andy McDowell’s haircut in the 1994 film Four Weddings and a Funeral, but in the end, the duchess did not succeed as a hairdresser. At some point, something went wrong and a real disaster happened to the hair. “That first day I thought I looked amazingly like Andy“, Joked Markle, whose hair, due to the peculiarity of its structure, turned into awkward curls, and at school she was called the Krusty clown. But Sussex still remembers being impressed by the play of McDowell and Hugh Grant. The film was written by Richard Curtis, and after its release, the film itself was nominated several times for Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globes.

Meghan Markle’s book “Bench”

Archie and the book

According to Megan, Archie simply loves books. Perhaps that is why the Duchess decided to write her own children’s work called “The Bench”. It turned out that this is the story of the relationship between Archie and Harry, which is presented to the public in the form of a fairy tale. Megan did not even forget to mention in the story of the family dogs: “He knows Archie immediately noticed two Labradors similar to ours – Pula and Guy. If you open the first page of Benches, you will immediately recognize them. Archie saw the dog and said enthusiastically: “This is Pula! This is him!”“, – shared the Duchess. So, it is worth noting that Archie is growing up as a very attentive and inquisitive boy, brother and son.

Photo source: Gettyimages; YouTube; Press service archives

All the most interesting about the Windsor family in the site section The Royal Family