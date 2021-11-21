A boutique of the Carol Christian Poell brand, worn by Brad Pitt and Lenny Kravitz, has opened in Moscow

The first Russian store of the avant-garde niche brand Carol Christian Poell has opened in Moscow. Designer Carol Christian Poel is renowned for his experimental material handling, intricate anatomical cuts and performance shows.

The store is located on Trubnaya Street next to Project 3.14, where the brand has been exclusively presented since 2009. To personally see and try on rare models, you must first make an appointment at the store by calling a secret phone number (+7 (919) 999-00-80). This is a procedure followed by everyone, even the most capricious clients of the brand, including Brad Pitt, Lenny Kravitz, Orlando Bloom and many others.

The founder of Project 3.14, Alexander Moiseenkov, believes that the designer’s new store “must be practically a gallery of contemporary art or a closed club filled with items as conceptual as the clothes he invented.” That is why the entrance to the Carol Christian Poell boutique is disguised as an old mirror.

“The industrial interior with shabby concrete walls, an old TV and an operating table in the center will turn a meeting with the brand into a real performance,” says Alexander.

