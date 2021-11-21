“A civil battle is brewing.” The requirement to vaccinate 80% of workers can paralyze the work of factories in St. Petersburg – Society – St. Petersburg News

Photo: Pavel Karavashkin / Fontanka.ru / Archive Share this Share this

Several business associations told Fontanka that the St. Petersburg industry may face difficulties due to the mandatory vaccination of Fontanka employees. Rospotrebnadzor demands to vaccinate 80% of personnel without a discount on the number of patients who have been ill, and doctors refuse to vaccinate them. Because of this, the business risks being faced with a choice: to receive a suspension of activities from the sanitary department or to earn fines from the Labor Inspectorate and be left without employees. Alla Hovhannisyan, coordinator of the North-West Regional Committee of the Association of European Businesses (AEB), posed a question to the city administration in the profile chat. According to the decision of the chief sanitary doctor of St. Petersburg, industrial enterprises must vaccinate 80% of employees by January 15. But the transferred disease COVID-19 is not attributed to the reasons that exempt from vaccination. “This circumstance leads to the need to vaccinate persons who have had this disease, including those who have recovered less than six months ago,” Alla Hovhannisyan points out the contradiction. In this regard, the business would like to receive from the authorities either an explanation, or an amendment to the regulation, which will exempt those who have been ill from vaccination, and employers from fines.

The question is not idle. According to the AEB, more than 20% of those who have recovered from COVID-19 at industrial enterprises, which creates a problem in meeting the standard of 80%. At least five members of the association, including those from the construction business and manufacturers of household appliances, raised such a question at internal meetings, Alla Hovhannisyan clarified, but did not give specific names. Now in factories the level of herd immunity is about 60%, but taking into account those who have recovered, the AEB believes. At the same time, polyclinics are not too willing to give medical treatment. The American Chamber of Commerce (which also unites European, Japanese and Korean companies) is also negotiating with the authorities on mandatory vaccinations, said Maria Chernobrovkina, Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce. According to her, the proportion of those vaccinated among the members of the association ranges from 20 to 40%, while those who have recovered are 20-30%. “The number of medical leads is scanty, and the list of diseases is not too extensive,” she comments. For example, a history of oncology, if it is not in the acute stage, is not included in the lists of contraindications. “And people are afraid to go,” adds Maria Chernobrovkina.

Employers also fear that an attempt to remove employees from work will lead to complaints to the Labor Inspectorate. And there is no 100% certainty that she will not side with the team. According to paragraph 2 of Article 5 of the Federal Law of September 17, 1998 No. 157 “On immunization of infectious diseases”, the lack of preventive vaccinations entails the refusal to hire or the suspension of citizens from work, the performance of which is associated with a high risk of contracting infectious diseases. Based on the order of the Ministry of Health of Russia dated 09.12.2020 N1307n, vaccination against a new coronavirus infection is classified as preventive vaccinations for epidemic indications. But most of the areas that Rospotrebnadzor listed in its decree are not included in the list of works, the implementation of which is associated with a high risk of contracting infectious diseases and requires mandatory preventive vaccinations (approved by the decree of the government of the Russian Federation of 07.15.1999 No. 825), not to mention people over 60 years old and patients with chronic diseases.

“Suspension for these reasons (refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. – Approx. ed.) is still contrary to the Labor Code, since vaccinations for epidemic indications are mandatory for certain professions. And the explanations of the Ministry of Labor are not a normative legal act, ”emphasizes Maria Chernobrovkina. Additional clarifications from the State Labor Inspectorate could confirm that in a disputable situation it will be on the same side with business. “Everyone understands that people need to be vaccinated, but it must be done in such a way as to minimize the legal risks of employers,” she emphasizes. Until businesses began issuing mandatory vaccination orders, they are working with employees to persuade them to get vaccinated. Large industrial enterprises interviewed by Fontanka did not comment on the situation with compulsory vaccination. The representative of one of the companies that specializes in the production of building materials, confirmed that there are difficulties in meeting the requirements. “There are those in the state who have been sick in the last six months, we know that clinics do not vaccinate such people. Meanwhile, Rospotrebnadzor requires everyone to be vaccinated – taking into account people over 60, almost the entire enterprise gets into. But we do not understand how to physically vaccinate people if the polyclinic refuses, “- said the interlocutor of Fontanka. If employers cannot fulfill the requirements, it would be logical to adjust them or change the recommendations for doctors, he says.

Among the 10 thousand people who signed a letter to the prosecutor’s office demanding to check the legality of compulsory vaccination and QR codes were employees of large industrial enterprises. So, the employee of Nissan Manufacturing Rus Dmitry Kryachkov, in a conversation with RBC, noted that it does not matter if the employee was sick with coronavirus – they require either a certificate of vaccination or a certificate of medical evacuation from him. If factories nevertheless begin to be suspended from work for refusing to be vaccinated, this will give rise to labor conflicts, says Igor Temchenko, chairman of the St. Petersburg MPRA trade union. According to him, the majority took root among the members of the trade union, but opinions were divided within the collectives. “40–45% do not want to be vaccinated. Almost a civil battle begins, ”he said. According to him, misunderstanding is caused, in particular, by the fact that they will be allowed to work only with a certificate of antibodies, but everyone will still be able to travel in transport during rush hour. Those who disagree with compulsory vaccination are simply sabotaging the employer’s requirement to provide proof of vaccination. But a strike almost broke out at one of the enterprises. Igor Temchenko did not specify which plant he was talking about, but noted that the workers were stopped from decisive actions by the realization that the management was in the same boat with them. “If the employer removes all these people, he will not be able to work,” he said.

The health committee confirmed that doctors will not vaccinate against COVID-19 people who had been ill less than six months ago. However, they can receive an official medical exemption from vaccination in order to avoid suspension from work, said the head of the department, Dmitry Lisovets. Also, the readers of Fontanka reported that they manage to get a medical treatment even if they were sick with COVID-19 without going to a doctor, providing a certificate of the presence of antibodies as evidence. Enterprises that fail to report on vaccinations of 80% of the state are still threatened with attraction under article 20.6.1 of the Administrative Code with the imposition of an administrative fine of up to 300 thousand rubles. (in case of repeated violation, an administrative fine of up to 1 million rubles. or suspension of activities for up to 90 days), according to the Smolny manual. They can also revoke QR codes and prohibit their activities. On the part of Rospotrebnadzor, it threatens to be attracted under article 6.3, part 2 of the Administrative Code with the imposition of an administrative fine of up to 500 thousand rubles. or suspension of activity for up to 90 days. On the part of the State Labor Inspectorate – attraction under article 5.27 of the Administrative Code with the imposition of an administrative fine of up to 50 thousand rubles. (in case of repeated violation, an administrative fine of up to 70 thousand rubles).

In St. Petersburg Rospotrebnadzor did not answer the question of "Fontanka" about its readiness to officially clarify or adjust the rules of compulsory vaccination. Earlier, a representative of the department reported that those who have recovered from COVID-19 are equated with the owners of a medical outlet, but still should fit into 20%. The requirement to vaccinate 80% will in any case be calculated from the total number of the state. But if the indicator is not reached, Rospotrebnadzor will analyze the reasons. Galina Boyarkova

“Fontanka.ru”