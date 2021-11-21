a meeting in defense of Artyom Samsonov was held in Vladivostok (PHOTO; VIDEO) – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

Representatives of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation on Sunday, November 21, held a meeting with voters at the site near the Youth House. On the agenda is a criminal case against Artyom Samsonov and antique restrictions. The communists announced that the party will support the deputy and consider the case biased.

In total, about two hundred people gathered at the site near the Youth House: communists with red flags and posters in defense of Artyom Samsonov, party supporters and a couple of dozen men in civilian clothes, whose purpose at the event can only be guessed at.

Before the start of the event, a police officer spoke at the microphone and announced the need to wear personal protective equipment in public places, asked to wear masks. The communists joined the recommendations of law enforcement agencies and said that masks at the event were distributed free of charge.

The first to speak head of the regional committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Anatoly Dolgachev… He announced that the party will always support Samsonov and fight for his freedom.

In parallel with this, activists are collecting signatures in the crowd: for the freedom of the deputy and the termination of the criminal case, as well as instructions for the Investigative Committee to release Samsonov from the pre-trial detention center.

Then she went to the microphone Deputy ZSPK Natalya Kochugova – reminded about Samsonov’s struggle with infill development and how he defended political prisoners.

“All these years he fought for you and me. And today it’s time for us to protect him and fight for him, ”she said at the microphone.

One of the brightest performances was in Deputy ZSPK from Arsenyev Vladimir Bespalov… He said that not only Samsonov, more than a hundred communists are under investigation throughout the country. According to the politician, this is due to the clearing of the “political clearing” before the presidential elections in 2024. Then he moved on to the topic of QR codes, which was on the agenda.

“Greetings from the Arsenyev workers, employees of the Progress airline, met with the factory workers, and we defended those who were suspended from work for not being vaccinated within the specified period. People are categorically against the system, when the welfare of people depends on whether a person is vaccinated or not, “Bespalov said.

Artem Samsonov’s lawyer Natalia Kasilova told the VL.ru correspondent that the deputy is still on a hunger strike and demands a polygraph. She noted that the other day she received an anonymous letter from the neighbors of Artyom Samsonov on the quality of his house management (he is the head of the HOA). And in general, in the last month, before the arrest, law enforcement agencies showed particular interest in his figure.

“As if from above there was a command to find something. This was very direct, they began to summon people for interrogation on old complaints, on some old administrative offices, ”Kasilova noted. She added that the HOA, where she provides legal services, several times called from the prosecutor’s office and talked about the pressure of the higher management.

Also at the event were deputies of the Vladivostok Duma Viktor Kamenshchikov, Ivan Golubka, deputies of the Legislative Assembly of Primorye Gennady Shulga, Alexander Sustov, activist Yuri Kuchin and Alexander Samsonov, as well as other active representatives of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and party supporters. All of them spoke about the innocence of the deputy, the bias of his case and demanded that he be released.

It was difficult for the speakers to refrain from emotions. In particular – to the relatives of Artyom Samsonov. His brother, Alexander Samsonov, confident in the innocence of the politician.

“In this case, there is neither corpus delicti, nor the event of a crime. The boy was not there. We began to think – why did this happen? Artyom is sure that this is due to the fact that he defended fair elections, wrote dozens of appeals to the Investigative Committee. After he met on November 3 with the head of the Investigative Committee of the Primorsky Territory, it all started spinning. And I believe that the whole point is that the communists won the elections in Vladivostok, throughout the country.

The tendency is that people stop voting for United Russia and vote for the communists, but this cannot be stopped by any planting. Russia’s way out of the impasse into which it has fallen lies in the fact that the parliamentary party gradually takes more and more – then the country will first become bipartisan, and then multiparty. Then our country will become democratic, free and rich. Destroy Samsonov, destroy the communists – you will destroy the country. The stream of repression will sweep over you too! ”Said Alexander Samsonov.

As a result of the meeting, the communists read out a resolution in which they demanded to immediately release Artyom Samsonov from the pre-trial detention center, to publish all the materials of the case against the deputy, to acquit all activists detained on political cases and to cancel the “forced QR-coding”. The document will be sent to the Governor of Primorye, the President of the Russian Federation and the State Duma deputies.

At the end of the event, an attempt was made to detain one of the participants in the event. The man stood aside and was drinking coffee when law enforcement officers approached him and wanted to take him away to draw up a protocol for not wearing a mask. However, in the end, the man was still released.

We will remind, on November 17, the deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Primorsky Territory, Artem Samsonov, was detained on the street by police officers. His house was searched. The UK announced the initiation of a criminal case on a crime against the sexual inviolability of the child. VL.ru editors learned that earlier a denunciation was written against the parliamentarian, in which he was accused of a multitude of sins at once: agitation for “Navalny’s movement”, relaxing on the beach naked, being in the company of people with a dildo in their hands.

On the morning of Friday, November 19, in the Frunzensky District Court, a measure of restraint was chosen for Samsonov – he was sent to a pre-trial detention center for two months. The defense intends to appeal this decision.