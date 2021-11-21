On November 20, at about 13:30, a pedestrian crossing fell on the M-7 highway in Lakinsk. This information in social networks is reported by motorists at the scene. Similar data appeared on Yandex.Maps. Long queues of cars form in both directions of the movement.

As reported by FKU Uprdor Moscow – Nizhniy Novgorod, the cause of the emergency was a truck carrying an oversized cargo that touched the superstructure. It is specified that the truck was traveling along the Syzran-St. Petersburg route.

The traffic police and the Ministry of Emergency Situations work at the scene. The road services began to eliminate the consequences of the accident. Heavy equipment was sent to the place.

At the moment, traffic on the site is blocked in both directions. You can bypass the problem spot through “Stavrovo – Vishnevy – Pokrov” with exits at kilometer 103 and kilometer 156 M-7. Traffic information is broadcast through the variable information board.

On the fact of the collapse of the pedestrian crossing, the prosecutor’s office began to check. The amount of damage caused is established.

“An assessment will be made of the legality of issuing a special permit for the carriage of oversized cargo and the formation of a route of movement”, – says the release of the prosecutor’s office.

UPD from 17:00:

A car with an oversized cargo was freed from under the superstructure. Elimination of the consequences of the incident continues. In the near future, traffic will open towards Vladimir.