A resident of Solnechnogorsk staged a shootout with security officials – RT in Russian

In the Moscow region of Solnechnogorsk, a local resident opened fire towards the officers of the Russian Guard, after which he tried to escape and was mortally wounded.

According to the Investigative Committee, on the night of November 21 in a private house in Solnechnogorsk while drinking alcohol “a quarrel occurred between the suspect and his partner.”

“After that, the man went to his mother’s house, where, presumably, he committed her murder and set fire to the household. Finding a gun, he went back to the house of his partner, where he began to fire multiple shots at the doors and into the building, demanding that the woman come out to him, ”the department noted.

The man resisted the Rosgvardia officers who had arrived at the call “and began to fire shots” in their direction.

“After which he tried to escape, while continuing to fire shots towards the employees. As a result, return fire was opened at the man, during which he was mortally wounded, ”- said in a press release from the UK.

A criminal case was initiated on the encroachment on the life of law enforcement officers (Article 317 of the Criminal Code).