About 60 more migrants want to leave the Belarusian-Polish border

About 60 more migrants living in the Bruzgi logistics center on the border of Belarus with Poland expressed a desire to return to Iraq, RIA Novosti reported … RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

BRUZGI (Belarus), November 20 – RIA Novosti. About 60 more migrants living in the Bruzgi logistics center on the border of Belarus with Poland expressed a desire to return to Iraq, Deputy Chairman of the World Congress of Yezidis Khudo Bakoyan told RIA Novosti. Yezidis are an ethno-confessional group living in the Middle East. Large diasporas of Yezidis live in Armenia, Russia, and the European Union. Linguistically and ethnically, the Yezidis are close to the Muslim Kurds. “Now migrants from the center are compiling lists of those who are ready to return to Iraq, I help them in this work with translations. About 60 people have already signed up to this list,” Bakoyan told RIA Novosti. about 150 Yezidis now live in the Bruzgi center. The rest are Kurds and Arabs from Iraq and Syria. According to him, the Yezidis are afraid to return to Iraq, since in 2014 “they experienced genocide by ISIS. * Several thousand migrants have accumulated on the border of Belarus and Poland in recent weeks, hoping to get to the countries The EU. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security, pulled in the military and thwarted attempts by illegal immigrants to enter the country, accusing Minsk of the migration crisis. All these accusations Belarus rejects, saying that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants to its territory. The Belarusian authorities provide migrants with medical assistance, provide them with medical assistance. They were accommodated in a trade and logistics center near the border. Earlier, UN representatives visited the refugees and handed them humanitarian aid. Some of the migrants decided to return to their homeland. * Terrorist organization banned in Russia.

