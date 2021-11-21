About a hundred migrants were hospitalized from the Bruzgi center

https://ria.ru/20211121/migranty-1760035066.html
About a hundred migrants were hospitalized from the Bruzgi logistics center on the Belarusian-Polish border, including those with a severe form of coronavirus, RIA Novosti reported.
BRUZGI checkpoint (Belarusian-Polish border), November 21 – RIA Novosti. About one hundred migrants were hospitalized from the Bruzgi logistics center on the Belarusian-Polish border, including those with a severe form of coronavirus, said the head of the Main Health Department of the Grodno Regional Executive Committee Lyudmila Keda. “We carry patients to Grodno. The main clinics are an emergency hospital and the university clinic. Children are sent to the children’s clinical hospital, pregnant women – to the perinatal center. To date, about 100 people have been taken away, “Keda told the WHO delegation that arrived at the center. Among the main reasons for hospitalization, Keda singled out pneumonia, lung diseases, path, injuries sustained at the border. “Some of the people were taken away with hypothermia and colds that have arisen, including pneumonia. There is one patient in serious condition with pneumonia caused by coronavirus,” the doctor added.
BRUZGI checkpoint (Belarusian-Polish border), November 21 – RIA Novosti. About a hundred migrants were hospitalized from the Bruzgi logistics center on the Belarusian-Polish border, including those with a severe form of coronavirus, said Lyudmila Keda, head of the Main Health Department of the Grodno Regional Executive Committee.
Among the main reasons for hospitalization, Keda singled out pneumonia, diseases of the lungs, gastrointestinal tract, injuries sustained at the border.
“Some of the people were taken away with hypothermia and emerging colds, including pneumonia. There is one patient in serious condition with pneumonia caused by coronavirus,” the doctor added.
11:12
