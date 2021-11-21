https://ria.ru/20211121/vilfand-1760020953.html

About a quarter of the monthly rainfall fell in Moscow

MOSCOW, November 21 – RIA Novosti. No more than 11 millimeters of precipitation was recorded at meteorological stations in Moscow, which is about 25% of the monthly norm, Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, told RIA Novosti. Earlier, the media predicted that snowfall expects Moscow on Saturday and up to 40 percent of precipitation may fall. The interlocutor of the agency noted that the specialists of the Hydrometeorological Center did not expect plentiful snow. “There may be” wet fall “or” rainfall “, but not snowfall. Also, the wind promised 25 meters per second, and this is already a hurricane. At our reference stations, about ten to eleven millimeters of precipitation. This is about 25% of the November norm, not 40%, “- said Wilfand. He also noted that in its entire history, the Hydrometeorological Center warned about all future snowfalls in three days. The only exception was one unforeseen situation on December 7, 2009, when meteorologists could not predict it. The record for November 20 was set in 1893, when 27.3 millimeters of precipitation fell.

