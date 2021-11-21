Adoptive daughter of Sandra Bullock charted her career as president

At home, the actress forgets about stardom and becomes the most ordinary mother.

Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock has shared her maternal pride. The divorced movie star is raising two adopted children: 11-year-old Louis and 9-year-old Leila.

“I like the way they are. Every day I see who they are. I am one of those lucky ones who are all the time close to their children and watch who they grow up and what they are becoming, ”Sandra shared in the video blog of People magazine.

The 57-year-old actress said that she is very proud of her heirs. In particular, her adopted daughter wants to become the president of the United States and is fully confident that she will achieve her goal.

Sandra Bullock admits she is a “restless” parentThe actress finished work on the Netflix horror film Bird Box, where she played a pregnant mother trying to save her two children.

“I’m just a mom,” she says. “When I’m not there, I’m missing, when I’m at home, I’m annoying, this is how it should be.”

The journalists asked the actress if the children thought she was cool.

“No, not at all,” Sandra replied. “Not if I don’t bring some food home.” I came home last night with donuts. I was incredibly cool at that moment! “

