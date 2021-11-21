After a fatal accident in Moscow, Peskov’s son posted a story with the words “I will continue to drive.” Peskov said that it was not his son who wrote it.

In the instagram of the 17-year-old son of the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov Mika, a message appeared about the death of blogger Said Gubdensky in an accident in Moscow with the words “I will continue to drive.” The ChTD Telegram channel drew attention to the publication.

“Such a strange psychological garbage: every time I see an accident or, even more so, one of my acquaintances breaks down, every time I promise myself to ride with my head and not drive, but two or three days pass, and the same thing starts again”, – says the post. Later, the author writes: “I and everyone else who knew this person will continue to drive, but still, I hope that this situation will teach someone something.”

Later, Dmitry Peskov told the Podyem publication that this message was not originally published by his son. “It’s not him. I reposted this screenshot, ”said the president’s press secretary.

Later Mika Peskov made his account private.

The day before, an accident with four cars occurred on Kutuzovsky Prospekt in Moscow, two people were killed. The Moscow Department of Transport reported that the driver of a BMW car drove into the oncoming lane and collided with Volvo and Mercedes cars. Blogger Said Gubdensky was driving the BMW, more than 520 thousand people followed him on Instagram, and more than 200 thousand on YouTube.

Preview photo: agency “Moscow”