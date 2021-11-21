Angelina Jolie voiced the reason for the fight with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie spoke in a new candid interview about fears for the safety of her family during her marriage to Brad Pitt.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for Cinema for Peace)

The Oscar-winning actress is co-author of a new book, Know and Demand Your Rights: A Guide for Young People, about freedom and equality. During her promotion, The Guardian asked Angelina about her own experience with Brad.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The actress was asked if she could explain what happened to her, which made her fear for the rights of her children. She told the publication that she “cannot talk about it” due to legal nuances.

The journalist then said that Angelina “nodded, confirmed that she was talking about the divorce and domestic violence charges that she initiated against Pitt.” A reporter asked the 46-year-old actress if she feared for the safety of her children. She replied: “Yes, I am worried about my family.”

Ajelina Jolie with children (Photo: Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Netflix)

Angelina’s son Maddox reportedly testified in court during her custody case with Brad, but in a new interview, she says he was “denied the right to vote during the hearing.”

There have been allegations that Brad verbally and physically abused the children, including the private jet incident with Maddox, which she said was “horrific.” She added: “This is not an isolated incident. Everything is much more complicated. It took me a lot of effort to find myself in a position where I felt that I had to part with the father of my children. In a sense, it lasted a decade. There is not much I can say. “

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt with children

Angelina does not want to continue the battle endlessly: “I want my family to move forward, all of us, including their father. I want us to be healed and live peacefully. We will always be a family. How do I feel? I understand that sometimes you can experience something, but not know how to feel and live with it further. So it’s more about openness. I’m really trying to be an open person again. “

Angelina Jolie (Photo by Ernesto S. Ruscio / Getty Images)

Recall that a fierce battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie for custody has been played out in the courtroom over the past five years after their divorce in 2016. The actor was recently approved for joint custody of the children, but Jolie appealed and got the judge removed. The actor recently filed a petition to overturn this decision. The fight continues.