Anthony Hopkins and Salma Hayek won an Oscar for an actor with dance

83-year-old American actor Anthony Hopkins danced on video with actress Salma Hayek. Thus, they celebrated the male award at the Oscars-2021.

The corresponding video was published by Hayek on her Instagram page (scroll the news to the end to see it). Recall that Hopkins was awarded for his role in the film “Father” directed by Florian Zeller.

So, first, the actor himself appeared in the frame, who moved to the song Leonard Cohen – Dance Me to the End of Love. Then the actress joined the celebrity, and at the end they secured the dance with an embrace.

“Celebrating with King Anthony Hopkins his second Oscar for his extraordinary performance in Father,” Hayek wrote in the post.

It is worth noting that the video has already gained almost 3.5 million views on the web.

Salma Hayek – Mexican-American actress, film director and producer. During her acting career, she has appeared in over 30 films. Salma is the first Mexican woman to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress.

Anthony Hopkins – British and American film and theater actor, film director, composer. Best known for his cinematic portrayal of serial cannibal killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter, embodied in the films The Silence of the Lambs, Hannibal and The Red Dragon.

As OBOZREVATEL previously reported, American actor Anthony Hopkins said that winning the Oscar was unexpected for him. The artist noted: he did not think that in his 83 years he would receive the award, so this year he decided to stay at home in Wales.