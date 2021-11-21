https://ria.ru/20211121/raskopki-1759884420.html
Archaeologists find mysterious Ming dynasty tomb in China
In China, archaeologists have found a mysterious tomb of the Ming dynasty – Russia news today
Archaeologists find mysterious Ming dynasty tomb in China
In the Chinese province of Hebei, archaeologists have discovered an ancient tomb dating back to the Ming dynasty (1368-1644)
MOSCOW, November 21 – RIA Novosti. In China’s Hebei province, archaeologists have unearthed an ancient tomb dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), News.cn reports, citing local cultural heritage protection departments. The octagonal-shaped crypt made of bricks is well preserved. It contained two coffins, each containing a skeleton. The age of the remains, as well as the identity of the buried, remains to be seen, and nearby archaeologists have also unearthed four white-glazed plates and a blue-tinted porcelain bowl. They believe that the items belonged to the Ming Dynasty. Experts said the find would allow them to explore other burial sites in the region. The Ming Dynasty ruled China from 1368 to 1644 AD. During this time, China’s population doubled, a fleet was built, cultural ties with the West were established, and the country became one of the leading states on the world stage. However, during the popular uprising led by Li Zichen, the Ming dynasty was overthrown after almost 300 years of rule.
Archaeologists find mysterious Ming dynasty tomb in China
The octagonal crypt, made of brick, is well preserved. It contained two coffins, each containing a skeleton. Scientists have yet to find out the age of the remains, as well as the identity of those buried.
Nearby, archaeologists also unearthed four white-glazed plates and a blue-tinted porcelain bowl. They believe that the items belonged to the Ming Dynasty.
Experts said the find would allow them to explore other burial sites in the region.
The Ming Dynasty ruled China from 1368 to 1644 AD. During this time, China’s population doubled, a fleet was built, cultural ties with the West were established, and the country became one of the leading states on the world stage.
However, during the popular uprising led by Li Zichen, the Ming dynasty was overthrown after almost 300 years of rule.
