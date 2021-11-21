    At Atlanta Airport, Accidental Shot Causes Panic

    23:24 11/20/2021 (updated: 00:05 11/21/2021)

    WASHINGTON, 20 Nov – RIA Novosti. An accidental shot from a firearm on Saturday scared people at the Atlanta airport, while the air harbor denied information about an allegedly active gunner, local television channel FOX 5 Atlanta reports.

    The incident reportedly took place at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The city police explained that an accidental shot from a weapon had occurred near the main checkpoint.

    “There is no active shooter. An accidental shot occurred at the airport. There is no danger to passengers or employees. The investigation continues,” the airport said on Twitter.

    Meanwhile, videos have circulated on social media showing that the incident caused chaos at the airport. One Twitter user reported, in particular, that people “started running and screaming.”

