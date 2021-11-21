https://ria.ru/20211120/vystrel-1760008529.html

At Atlanta Airport, Accidental Shot Causes Panic

An accidental shot from a firearm on Saturday scared away people at the Atlanta airport, while in the air harbor they denied information about the allegedly active

WASHINGTON, 20 Nov – RIA Novosti. An accidental shot from a firearm on Saturday scared off people at Atlanta airport, while the harbor denied an alleged active gunner, local television station FOX 5 Atlanta reported. The incident reportedly took place at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The city police explained that an accidental shot from a weapon occurred near the main checkpoint. “There is no active shooter. There was an accidental shot at the airport. There is no danger to passengers or employees. The investigation continues,” the airport said on Twitter. videotapes have circulated on the networks showing that the incident caused chaos at the airport. One Twitter user reported, in particular, that people “started running and screaming.”

