https://ria.ru/20211120/vystrel-1760008529.html
At Atlanta Airport, Accidental Shot Causes Panic
At the Atlanta airport, an accidental shot caused panic – Russia news today
At Atlanta Airport, Accidental Shot Causes Panic
An accidental shot from a firearm on Saturday scared away people at the Atlanta airport, while in the air harbor they denied information about the allegedly active … RIA Novosti, 11/21/2021
2021-11-20T23: 24
2021-11-20T23: 24
2021-11-21T00: 05
in the world
an airport
USA
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/149848/89/1498488941_0:98:2500:1504_1920x0_80_0_0_31465f296d307f644bf4fc02537c5fe0.jpg
WASHINGTON, 20 Nov – RIA Novosti. An accidental shot from a firearm on Saturday scared off people at Atlanta airport, while the harbor denied an alleged active gunner, local television station FOX 5 Atlanta reported. The incident reportedly took place at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The city police explained that an accidental shot from a weapon occurred near the main checkpoint. “There is no active shooter. There was an accidental shot at the airport. There is no danger to passengers or employees. The investigation continues,” the airport said on Twitter. videotapes have circulated on the networks showing that the incident caused chaos at the airport. One Twitter user reported, in particular, that people “started running and screaming.”
USA
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/149848/89/1498488941_183-0:2318:1601_1920x0_80_0_0_824d70cbf7bf15632122e7456548ed99.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, airport, twitter, usa
At Atlanta Airport, Accidental Shot Causes Panic
The incident reportedly took place at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The city police explained that an accidental shot from a weapon had occurred near the main checkpoint.
Meanwhile, videos have circulated on social media showing that the incident caused chaos at the airport. One Twitter user reported, in particular, that people “started running and screaming.”